About this product
Our bottles come in 15 ml with 1000 mg of CBD with the option of CBD Isolate oil (NO THC) or CBD Full Spectrum Oil (<.3 % THC)
Our CBD Isolate oil contains only two ingredients: CBD extract and MCT oil derived from coconut oil. NO THC
1 full dropper = 66 mg CBD
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.