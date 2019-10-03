About this product
Sun Grown Berry Blossom CBD Hemp Flower is now available in a limited quantity. Berry Blossom is a cross between Cherry Kandahar and Chardonnay. Buds are light green with scattered purple hues.
CBD 15.6%
Consists of the terpene Myrcene which has been linked to reduce inflammation and pain
Berry blossom features floral overtones of candied raspberries, acai berries, muscadine grape, cherry, and mint.
CBD 15.6%
Consists of the terpene Myrcene which has been linked to reduce inflammation and pain
Berry blossom features floral overtones of candied raspberries, acai berries, muscadine grape, cherry, and mint.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.