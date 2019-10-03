Sun Grown Berry Blossom CBD Hemp Flower is now available in a limited quantity. Berry Blossom is a cross between Cherry Kandahar and Chardonnay. Buds are light green with scattered purple hues.



CBD 15.6%



Consists of the terpene Myrcene which has been linked to reduce inflammation and pain



Berry blossom features floral overtones of candied raspberries, acai berries, muscadine grape, cherry, and mint.