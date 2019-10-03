About this product
Named Wife because of it's apparent difficulty growing, the strain is so incredible you will want to marry it. This high CBD strain packs more than 18% CBD and delivers a mellow buzz with a skunky and sweet aromatic profile. The Flavor profile is tangy with notes of cherry. The glistening green buds are tight and dense. The buds are on the midsized end but high quality.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.