About this product
Plant-Based Mary Jane broad spectrum CBD gummies contain 1350 mg of hemp grown in Europe’s lush countryside and processed in California. Each square contains 45 mg of CBD. Our hemp contains vital sun-grown nutrients that bear the gift of wellness, just for you.
May help with:
• Stress
• Inflammation
• Sleep
• Menstrual cramps
• Pain
• Muscle soreness
• Joint pain
