Logo for the brand Plant-Based Mary Jane

Plant-Based Mary Jane

Full Spectrum 1350 MG CBD Gummies

About this product

Plant-Based Mary Jane full spectrum CBD gummies contain 0.3% THC and 1350 mg of hemp grown in Europe’s lush countryside and processed in California. Each square contains 45 mg of CBD. Our hemp contains vital sun-grown nutrients that bear the gift of wellness, just for you.

May help with:
• Stress
• Inflammation
• Sleep
• Menstrual cramps
• Pain
• Muscle soreness
• Joint pain
