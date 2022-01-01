Plant Therapy has been a leader in the health and wellness space, with a focus on plant extracts, for almost 10 years. We have taken that expertise, along with rigorous quality standards and testing, to ensure that all of our CBD products are the finest in the industry.



At Plant Therapy, safety and education are at the heart of everything we do. In addition to offering pure, high-quality CBD, we give you the tools and know-how so that you can safely use our products with confidence. And because we value transparency and honesty, we publish third-party test reports for every CBD product so that you know exactly what you're getting - every time.



We don't just sell broad and full spectrum CBD; we also provide you with unique oil drops and body oils infused with CBN, CBG, or CBC to provide target relief for concerns like sleep, stress, and pain. All our CBD products are made with natural ingredients that are ethically sourced from reputable suppliers. With affordable prices and a money back guarantee on all products, our priority is always customer satisfaction!