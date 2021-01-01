About this product

The Everyday Wellness Collection is designed to support overall health and well‑being while offering a number of easy and simple ways to take your daily CBD.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that helps supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and much more. CBD support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing.*



The Everyday Wellness Unscented Balm uses this cannabinoid in an easy-to-use balm to help ease occasional discomfort in muscles or joints. The moisturizing blend of Evening Primrose, Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E provides a fantastic carrier, allowing this balm to absorb quickly and penetrate deeply.



This Unscented Balm contains 1000 mg CBD in a convenient jar. This amount is ideal for those who experience moderate to severe sensations of pain or are comfortable using CBD. Each balm is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”.*



Directions: Apply to the area(s) of concern and massage gently.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.