CBD+iso Intense Relief Collection combines broad-spectrum CBD and CBC Isolate. These natural plant-derived cannabinoids are formulated to provide targeted benefits for life's aches and pains.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabichromene (CBC) are non-psychoactive cannabinoids that help supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and many more. Both CBD and CBC support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing and may also help when experiencing inflammation or discomfort.*



The Intense Relief Nerve Body Oil combines these cannabinoids with essential oils in an easy-to-use body oil to help ease occasional sharp or tingly discomfort. This blend of Fir Needle, Kunzea, Cedarwood, Basil Linalool, and more works synergistically with the CBD and CBC to provide maximum relief for discomfort and tenderness. The lightweight blend of Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, and Grapeseed Oil provides a fantastic carrier, allowing this body oil to absorb quickly, leaving hydrating, vibrant skin.*



The Nerve Body Oil contains 100 mg CBD and 50 mg CBC. Each bottle is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. For additional relief, consider combining with our Intense Relief Pain Oil Drops.*



We sourced the highest-quality product right here in the United States from reputable, ethical growers.



Directions: Add a generous amount to your palm and massage all over the body. Best when used after showering or bathing. Allow to absorb before getting dressed.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.