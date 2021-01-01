About this product

CBD+iso Intense Relief Collection combines broad-spectrum CBD with CBC Isolate. These natural plant-derived cannabinoids are formulated to provide targeted benefits for life's aches and pains.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabichromene (CBC) are non-psychoactive cannabinoids that help supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and much more. Both CBD and CBC support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing and may also help when experiencing inflammation or discomfort.*



The Intense Relief Pain Oil Drops are available in two strengths: 1000 mg CBD and 250 mg CBC or 2500 mg CBD and 250 mg CBC. This lower strength is ideal for those who experience moderate sensations of pain or are already comfortable taking daily CBD. The higher strength is ideal for those who experience more severe sensations of pain or are experienced with CBD. Each bottle is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. For localized relief, consider combining with one of the Intense Relief Roll-Ons, Balms or Body Oils.*



Directions: Shake well. Place 1 mL (dropperful) under tongue for 60 seconds before swallowing.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.