CBD+iso Intense Relief Collection combines broad-spectrum CBD and CBC Isolate. These natural plant-derived cannabinoids are formulated to provide targeted benefits for life's aches and pains.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabichromene (CBC) are non-psychoactive cannabinoids that help supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and many more. Both CBD and CBC support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing and may also help when experiencing inflammation or discomfort.*



The Intense Relief Rapid Relief Balm combines these cannabinoids with essential oils in an easy-to-use balm to help ease occasional discomfort in muscles or joints. Rapid Relief is one of our favorite essential oil blends, and it works synergistically with the CBD and CBC to provide localized relief for sensations of pain and discomfort while supporting healthy circulation. The moisturizing blend of Evening Primrose, Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E provides a fantastic carrier, allowing this balm to absorb quickly and penetrate deeply.



The Intense Relief Rapid Relief Balm contains 1000 mg CBD and 250 mg CBC in a convenient tin. This amount is ideal for those who experience severe sensations of pain or are comfortable using CBD. Each balm is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. For additional relief, consider combining with our Intense Relief Pain Oil Drops.*



We sourced the highest-quality product right here in the United States from reputable, ethical growers.



Directions: Apply to the area(s) of concern and massage gently.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



