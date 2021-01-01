About this product

CBD+iso Rest Easy Collection combines broad-spectrum CBD with CBN Isolate. These natural plant-derived cannabinoids are formulated to provide targeted benefits for life's sleep issues.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabinol (CBN) are non-intoxicating cannabinoids that help supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and much more. Both CBD and CBN support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing and may also help when experiencing sleep issues or restlessness. These drops help promote a well-rested night of sleep, allowing you to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling energized without a sluggish feeling.*



The Rest Easy Sleep Body Oil combines these cannabinoids with essential oils in an easy-to-use body oil to help soothe restlessness and tension. Along with CBD and CBN, the blend of Cedarwood Himalayan, Blood Orange, Ho Wood, Mandarin and more work synergistically to ease occasional nervous tension and promote relaxation. The lightweight blend of Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, and Grapeseed Oil provides fantastic carrier, allowing this body oil to absorb quickly, leaving hydrating, vibrant skin. This body oil is a great option for full-body relaxation or massage.*



The Sleep Body Oil contains 150 mg CBD and 50 mg CBN. This amount is ideal for those who experience occasional disruptions in their sleep patterns or are looking to get started with CBD. Each bottle is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. For additional support, consider combining with our Rest Easy Sleep Oil Drops.*



We sourced the highest-quality product right here in the United States from reputable, ethical growers.



Directions: Add a generous amount to your palm and massage all over the body. Best when used after showering or bathing. Allow to absorb before getting dressed.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

