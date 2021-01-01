About this product

CBD+iso Rest Easy Collection combines broad-spectrum CBD with CBN Isolate. These natural plant-derived cannabinoids are formulated to provide targeted benefits for life's sleep issues.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabinol (CBN) are non-intoxicating cannabinoids that help supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and much more. Both CBD and CBN support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing and may also help when experiencing sleep issues or restlessness.These drops help promote a well-rested night of sleep, allowing you to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling energized without a sluggish feeling.*



The Rest Easy Sleep Oil Drops are available in two strengths: 1000 mg CBD and 250 mg CBN or 2500 mg CBD and 250 mg CBN. This lower strength is ideal for those who experience regular disruptions in their sleep patterns or are already comfortable taking daily CBD. The higher strength is ideal for those who experience frequent disruptions in their sleep patterns or are experienced with CBD. Each bottle is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. Please note, the Sleep Oil Drops may promote vivid dreams, but won’t interfere with getting a good night’s rest. For additional support, consider combining with our Rest Easy Body Oil or Roll-On.*



Directions: Shake well. Place 1 mL (dropperful) under tongue for 60 seconds before swallowing.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.