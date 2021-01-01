About this product

CBD+iso Quiet Mind Collection combines broad-spectrum CBD with CBG Isolate. These natural plant-derived cannabinoids are formulated to provide targeted benefits for life's stressful moments.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG) are non-psychoactive cannabinoids that help supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and much more. Both CBD and CBG support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing and may also help reduce feelings of stress. These drops support a more relaxed and tranquil state of mind when you're dealing with stressful situations. It also helps foster a calm and balanced mood.*



The Quiet Mind Stress Oil Drops are available in two strengths: 1000 mg CBD and 250 mg CBG or 2500 mg CBD and 250 mg CBG. The lower amount is ideal for those who experience regular stressful moments or are comfortable using CBD. The higher strength is ideal for those who experience frequent stressful moments or are experienced using CBD. Each bottle is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. For additional support, consider combining with our Quiet Mind Stress Roll-On or Body Oil.*



Directions: Shake well. Place 1 mL (dropperful) under tongue for 60 seconds before swallowing.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

