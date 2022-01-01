The Everyday Wellness Collection is designed to support overall health and well‑being while offering a number of easy and simple ways to take your daily CBD.*



The Unflavored CBD Oil Drops is available in multiple strengths so you can find the amount that suits your needs. The 500 mg is ideal for anyone who is getting started with CBD or is looking to support overall health and well-being. The 1000 mg is ideal for anyone who is comfortable with CBD or has a higher tolerance to CBD. And the 2500 mg is ideal for anyone who is experienced taking daily CBD, has a higher tolerance to CBD, or is dealing with more serious concerns. Each bottle is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. For specific concerns, be sure to check out our CBD+iso collections.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that helps supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoid levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and much more. CBD supports the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing.*



We sourced the highest-quality product right here in the United States from reputable, ethical growers.



Directions: Shake well. Place 1 mL (dropperful) under tongue for 60 seconds before swallowing.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.