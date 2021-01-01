About this product

Revitalize, hydrate and soften your skin while you sleep with our luxurious Revitalize Night Oil. Infused with CBD, it combines intensely moisturizing oils like Argan, Marula and Evening Primrose with the skin-loving benefits of Chamomile, Blue Tansy and Neroli essential oils. The result is a face oil that moisturizes and hydrates your skin by penetrating deeply. Designed to be used at the end of your day, Revitalize Night Oil has age-defying and restorative properties that work as you sleep to help enhance your skin’s texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so you awaken looking rested and rejuvenated. For maximum benefit, pair with our Revitalize Day Oil as part of your daily skincare routine.