About this product
The third pheno in the True OG x GSC collection from Plantworks. GSC characteristics in flower, finishing with frosty nugs covered in bright orange hairs. Uplifting for daytime with the classic GSC euphoria, making every day a Good Day.
About this strain
Good Day from Plantworks is a THC-dominant phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. Its frosty buds produce a Cookies terpene profile that give off sweet and earthy flavors on each inhale. People may feel relaxed and focused after consuming this strain, making it a great daytime option for the productive stoner.
Good Day effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Bipolar disorder
16% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
16% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plantworks
Small Footprint Urban Faming. The Highest Grade Cannabis.
Grower-Owned and Operated in Seattle.
