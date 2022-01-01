About this product
Flavor and jar appeal where other CBD flowers fall short, Lazy Susan is the second Plantworks CBD flower to hit the market. With OG and GSC lineage crossed with CBD, this floral, smooth and balanced CBD flower knocks it out of the park.
About this strain
Bred by Plantworks, Lemon Stash CBD is a CBD-dominant phenotype of Stashsquatch crossed with a CBD cultivar. Its terpene profile gives off spicy and earthy aromas with a floral kickback on the inhale. People may expect a long-lasting body high from this strain.
About this brand
Plantworks
Small Footprint Urban Faming. The Highest Grade Cannabis.
Grower-Owned and Operated in Seattle.
