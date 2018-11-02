Loading…
Logo for the brand Platinum Vape

Platinum Vape

Cannalope Haze Disposable Pen 0.4g

SativaTHC 16%CBD

Cannalope Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
204 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
