Platinum Vape DRIVN Dream Watermelon Chocolate Bar (10ct/100mg)
About this product
About this strain
When you combine the sweet cocoa flavor of Chocolope with the strength and potency of Alaskan Thunder Fuck, you get none other than Chocolate Thunder. This clear-headed, active sativa may be all you need to inspire creativity or promote concentration, and patients will appreciate its ability to dull symptoms without fogging mental faculties. True to its name, Chocolate Thunder has a subtle sweet, earthy aroma similar to that of chocolate.
Chocolate Thunder effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.