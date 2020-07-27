About this strain
Triple Scoop is a triple threat, crossing Super Silver Haze, Grape LA, and Sorbet. The flavor profile comes from all three parents—a blast of citrus from Super Silver Haze, a sweet berry taste from Grape LA, and a smooth, creamy finish from Sorbet. The relaxing high makes it great for a quiet evening at home with a good company. With such a unique flavor profile, Triple Scoop is a must try for connoisseurs.
Triple Scoop effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pleasant Mountain Organics
Pleasant Mountain Organics serves the Mid-Coast Maine area for over 5 years. We have a combined 20 years of growing experience on the medical side. Our process uses greenhouses and living organic soil. We brew our tea to with organic nutrients and spring water. We also have concentrates and will be looking to add edibles later on. Contact us at 207-790-3482 with your MMJ card.