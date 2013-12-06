ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

1467 people reported 11512 effects
Happy 60%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 56%
Energetic 51%
Creative 44%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 29%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Super Silver Haze
First strain child
Moondance
child
Second strain child
Apollo Haze
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

