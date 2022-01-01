Antioxidant-rich matcha allows you to focus your mind while mint offers up a refreshing reward without the sugar. We also add limes, for that flavor you don't expect, which also provides a Vitamin C kick with chlorophyll for an antioxidant punch. And of course, we infuse the additional super nutrient of full spectrum hemp extract containing 15 mg CBD, one of the main phytocannabinoids known for its everyday stress and inflammation relief, to create clarity between your mind and body. Refresh Your Self.