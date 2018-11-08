PLUGNOVA
About this product
Let us plug you in on this energy boosting, PlugNova exclusive, Indoor Hemp flower strain Sunset Road Sherbert.
3rd party Lab test for legal compliance.
3rd party Lab test for legal compliance.
Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!