Experience advanced convenience with PLUGPLAY™, featuring cutting-edge cannabis vaporizers. Our distillate oil cartridges and sleek magnetic batteries eliminate the need to compromise between premium oil and a high-quality battery. PLUGPLAY™ offers not just standout batteries but also premium distillate concentrates crafted by dedicated extraction artists. Our PLUG™ cartridge, available in DNA and Exotic lines, delivers a premium vaping experience, while the PLAY™ battery ensures easy access to euphoria and wellness.



Beyond products, PLUGPLAY™'s mission is to bridge the gap to acceptance through education and discreet, best-in-class products. Founded by individuals deeply influenced by medicinal cannabis, PLUGPLAY™ aims to introduce cannabis in an approachable way to those curious about its benefits. With a history rooted in cultivation and extraction, PLUGPLAY™ founders spent years in research and development to perfect their offerings, ensuring potency, cleanliness, and convenience.



Partnering with cannabis farms that uphold high standards, PLUGPLAY™ uses greenhouse-grown, pesticide-free buds for processing. Their extraction process, overseen by co-founder and extraction artist, results in solvent-free, potent oil. The PLAY™ vape batteries feature a sleek, discreet design for easy portability and use, while the PLUG™ cartridges offer a range of options to cater to diverse preferences, from cannabis-derived terpenes to exotic flavors.



PLUGPLAY™ invites you to PLUG™ into wellness and enjoyment with their premium vape pens, setting a new standard in the cannabis industry.



