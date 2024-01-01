About this product
We’re not gonna beat around the rush, new JUSTplay™ integrated cannabis vaporizer coming in fast! PLUG™ in and mellow out with this vaporizer pen. Refresh your palette with an EXOTICS™ inspired like strain, the lush flavor and sweet flavor profile will surely give off an invigorating, high energy effect that can help reduce anxiety and stress with focus to engage on your creativity with mellow vibes ALLDAY™.
About JUSTplay™
The JUSTplay™ is a fully integrated cannabis, rechargeable vaporizer that delivers a seamless caliber of hits worthy of the PLUGPLAY™ name. With most brands using different versions of the same hardware, we developed our own patented design to be unique than the rest of the market. It's the perfect discreet and odorless disposable device that eliminates mess and stress.
DISCLAIMER
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
About this brand
PLUGPLAY™
Experience advanced convenience with PLUGPLAY™, featuring cutting-edge cannabis vaporizers. Our distillate oil cartridges and sleek magnetic batteries eliminate the need to compromise between premium oil and a high-quality battery. PLUGPLAY™ offers not just standout batteries but also premium distillate concentrates crafted by dedicated extraction artists. Our PLUG™ cartridge, available in DNA and Exotic lines, delivers a premium vaping experience, while the PLAY™ battery ensures easy access to euphoria and wellness.
Beyond products, PLUGPLAY™'s mission is to bridge the gap to acceptance through education and discreet, best-in-class products. Founded by individuals deeply influenced by medicinal cannabis, PLUGPLAY™ aims to introduce cannabis in an approachable way to those curious about its benefits. With a history rooted in cultivation and extraction, PLUGPLAY™ founders spent years in research and development to perfect their offerings, ensuring potency, cleanliness, and convenience.
Partnering with cannabis farms that uphold high standards, PLUGPLAY™ uses greenhouse-grown, pesticide-free buds for processing. Their extraction process, overseen by co-founder and extraction artist, results in solvent-free, potent oil. The PLAY™ vape batteries feature a sleek, discreet design for easy portability and use, while the PLUG™ cartridges offer a range of options to cater to diverse preferences, from cannabis-derived terpenes to exotic flavors.
PLUGPLAY™ invites you to PLUG™ into wellness and enjoyment with their premium vape pens, setting a new standard in the cannabis industry.
