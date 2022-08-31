Combining the potent and fruit-forward force of two strains, Trainwreck and Hawaiian, the name says it all.

With a juicy pineapple punch to the palate, kudos to the combination of b-caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene terpenes, these gummies deliver a smooth, yet hard-hitting hybrid effect.

For an uplifted, chill experience, pop a Pineapple Express and kick back for a relaxing ride.