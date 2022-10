Day or night when you need a boost, our best-selling Sour Watermelon gummies contain uplifting THC to help you feel euphoric and energized. A little sweet and a little sour, these gummies are a refreshing way to amplify any occasion.



Each gummy contains 5mg THC.



20 servings per container.



--

• Made with All Natural Colors and Flavors

• Low Dose

• Kosher Ingredients

• Gluten Free

• Low Calorie (5 calories per gummy)

• Low Sugar (Less than 1g per gummy