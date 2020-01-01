 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  3. PodTones
PodTones

100% Pure Rosin Vaporizers

About PodTones

PodTones makes easy-to-use rosin vaporizers for Adult Use that capture the true essence of top shelf Los Angeles buds through our proprietary whole plant, solventless process. Our pesticide-free cannabis flower is harvested at optimal potency then processed with only water, mild heat and pressure - just like how olive oil is pressed. Our high THC oils are carefully extracted by hand in small, fragrant batches, perfectly preserving the terpenes and cannabinoid profiles of expertly grown legendary SoCal marijuana strains. The quality comes through in the real plant taste and perfectly tuned highs that each of our Tones provides.

Available in

United States, California