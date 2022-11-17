About this product
Flavors of key lime and vanilla calm your mind and body for an overall sense of well-being. PodTones™ CHILL “feels like being stoned in the 70’s,” says someone who would know. PodTones™ CHILL delivers a smooth body high and calms your mind for an overall sense of being super pleased.
PodTones makes easy-to-use rosin vaporizers for Adult Use that capture the true essence of top shelf Los Angeles buds through our proprietary whole plant, solventless process. Our pesticide-free cannabis flower is harvested at optimal potency then processed with only water, mild heat and pressure - just like how olive oil is pressed. Our high THC oils are carefully extracted by hand in small, fragrant batches, perfectly preserving the terpenes and cannabinoid profiles of expertly grown legendary SoCal marijuana strains. The quality comes through in the real plant taste and perfectly tuned highs that each of our Tones provides.
CDPH-10003908
C11-0001071-LIC