Geza CBD liquid black soap is the ultimate body wash! It's made with plant-based ingredients from Africa, enhanced with 1000 mg CBD and infused with turmeric, vitamin E and rosehip oil.



CBD, contains anti-inflammatory properties that are useful for treating skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis, acne, psoriasis, free radical damage, dry and itchy skin.



African black soap helps reduce fine lines, hyperpigmentation & sketch marks. It's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, soothes irritation and is known to improve skin texture.



Geza CBD liquid black soap is an all-in-one approach to flawless skin. It will leave your skin clean, fully hydrated and soft!



Suggested use – Wet your body in the shower or bath. Next, lather a teaspoon or more of the Geza CBD liquid black soap on your loofah or a washcloth. Then wash your body with your lathered loofah or washcloth. Rise off soap and pat dry with a towel.