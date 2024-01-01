  • Rosin Infused Joints
  • Solventless THCA
  • Honey Diamonds
  • THCA
Logo for the brand Polar Icetracts

Polar Icetracts

Solventless concentrates
All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

12 products
Product image for Apricot Breath Rosin 1g
Rosin
Apricot Breath Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Cake Gold Hash Rosin Wax 1g
Wax
Wedding Cake Gold Hash Rosin Wax 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 76%
CBD 0.5%
Product image for Sonoma Coma Rosin 1g
Rosin
Sonoma Coma Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Apricot Jelly Hash 1g
Hash
Apricot Jelly Hash 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Majestic Gorilla Rosin 1g
Rosin
Majestic Gorilla Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sherbmosa Rosin 1g
Rosin
Sherbmosa Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Koloa Sunrise Rosin 1g
Rosin
Koloa Sunrise Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peppermint Cookies 6 Star Hash
Hash
Peppermint Cookies 6 Star Hash
by Polar Icetracts
Product image for Jelly Cake Gold Hash Rosin 1g
Rosin
Jelly Cake Gold Hash Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 68.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for MAC Power Gold Hash Rosin 1g
Rosin
MAC Power Gold Hash Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Animal Cake Rosin 1g
Rosin
Animal Cake Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Tahoe Cookies Hash Rosin 1g
Rosin
White Tahoe Cookies Hash Rosin 1g
by Polar Icetracts