Polaris MMJ
Head Cheese was named 'Best Strain of 2018' in the Las Vegas
About Polaris MMJ
Polaris "coined" the North Star, is unwavering trustworthy guide in the sky. We strive to follow those cosmic origins by setting a standard in the industry by producing direction through a quality consistency in our products. Like Polaris the Star, Polaris MMJ seeks to be that unwavering guide in the industry, by producing an exceptional, undeviating product as we do.
Brownies
Cookies
Available in
United States, Nevada