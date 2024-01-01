We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top products
31 products
Flower
Grape Durbz - Top Shelf
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Top Shelf Joel's Lemonade
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Topanga OG
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 23%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Biscotti - Top Shelf
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 22%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cookie Fam Sherbet
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 22%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
M.A.C
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Runtz - Top Shelf
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 21%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
2
)
Flower
Zkittles
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grateful Breath
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 26%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gushers
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 18%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sweet Hearts
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Flower
Gelato #41 - Top Shelf
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tropical Heat
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Flower
Apple Fritter
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 18%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Flower
Private Reserve Sunny D
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Flower
Kush Mints - Top Shelf
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 26%
CBD 4%
Flower
Fire OG
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Flower
Tropical Heat - Mid Shelf
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Flower
Slurricane
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 26%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Indica Blend Pre-Roll 1g
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Flower
Top Shelf Sweethearts
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 26%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grateful Dead - Top Shelf
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Flower
Biscotti
by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
THC 20%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top
Catalog