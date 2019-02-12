About this product
About this strain
Sunny D effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!