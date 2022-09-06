About this product
Did you ever dream of jalapeño cheddar edibles? Get happy and relaxed with a snack that livens up those cheesy dreams. Pop a handful of mouthwatering popcorn with this single-serve 10mg THC and 1mg CBD bag. Live resin infused and made with sun-grown cannabis.
POP-UP POTCORN
Cannabis-infused popcorn that’s fresh and easy to snack on. Available in ready-to-eat or microwave bags.
Pop-Up Potcorn brings together the joy of snacking with premium cannabis. We make our Potcorn with you in mind and believe in providing edibles that are easy to enjoy,
satisfying, and made with real ingredients. So whether you’re new to cannabis or experienced, we’ve got something that’s just for you.
CDPH-10002365