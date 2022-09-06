Cannabis-infused popcorn that’s fresh and easy to snack on. Available in ready-to-eat or microwave bags.

Pop-Up Potcorn brings together the joy of snacking with premium cannabis. We make our Potcorn with you in mind and believe in providing edibles that are easy to enjoy,

satisfying, and made with real ingredients. So whether you’re new to cannabis or experienced, we’ve got something that’s just for you.