Populum

250mg Zen Pets Hemp CBD Oil

As dog owners ourselves, our pets’ health is extremely important to us. We’ve filled each tincture with hemp oil, cold-pressed hempseed oil, and extra virgin coconut oil to offer your pet a full-spectrum and all-natural hemp CBD oil supplement.

Product Highlights:

- Grown & Made in USA
- Deliciously flavored with an orange essence
- 30-Day Risk-Free Trial
- 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality
- #1 Rated Customer Service

We hold ourselves to the highest standard by conducting multiple in-house and third party lab tests to ensure the quality of our products. We test every single batch for toxins and to certify the CBD concentration by an independent third-party lab.

Populum is the first brand in the CBD industry to offer a risk-free trial. You get 30 days to try your CBD oil, and if you decide you don’t like it, no problem! You can return it for a full refund. No sample sizes. No catch.

Learn more at populum.com
