We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Portland Extracts
Portland Extracts
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Portland Extracts products
49 products
Solvent
Orange Creamsicle Diamonds & Sauce
by Portland Extracts
5.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Papaya Punch Live Hash Rosin
by Portland Extracts
Rosin
Wedding Crashers Hash Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Portland Extracts
THC 69%
CBD 0.2%
Rosin
Jungle Fruit Live Hash Rosin
by Portland Extracts
Rosin
Purple Punch Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Portland Extracts
Solvent
Blueberry Cheesecake Rocks & Sauce 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 76.66%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Kush Mints Hash Rosin Cartridge 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 71.26%
CBD 0.22%
Rosin
Cookies & Cake Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Portland Extracts
Rosin
Garlic 'N' Cream Rosin Solventless Rosin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 69.83%
CBD 0.19%
Resin
Jack Herer Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 62.399%
CBD 1.08%
Resin
Garlic Sherb Live Resin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 76.9%
CBD 0%
Resin
Blueberry Muffin Live Resin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 80.28%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Tropicana Punch x Punch Farmer Diamonds & Sauce
by Portland Extracts
Solventless
Blackberry Creme Ice Water Extract
by Portland Extracts
Solvent
Electric Oranges Rocks & Sauce 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 71.26%
CBD 0.22%
Solvent
Blue City Diesel
by Portland Extracts
THC 64.81%
CBD 0%
Resin
Gelato Cake Live Resin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 79.79%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Frosted Cherry Cookies Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Portland Extracts
THC 69.4%
CBD 0.21%
Rosin
Kush Mints Live Rosin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Resin
Key Lime Pie Live Resin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 69.68%
CBD 0%
Resin
Dirty Bananas Cured Resin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 81.08%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mango Mints Live Resin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 75.57%
CBD 0%
Resin
Strawberry Trainwreck Live Resin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 67.02%
CBD 0.16%
Resin
Sour Patch Kiss Live Resin 1g
by Portland Extracts
THC 62%
CBD 1.7%
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Portland Extracts
Catalog