Logo for the brand Portland Extracts

Portland Extracts

Purple Glue Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Purple Glue effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!