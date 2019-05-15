About this product
Each package includes:
250mg of hemp-derived CBD per package
Each gummy contains 25mg of hemp-derived CBD
Ten CBD Hemp Gummies in each package
Contains no THC
Topically infused CBD Hemp sourced in the USA
Some effects of cannabidiol hemp may include:
Body Resting, Relaxation, Mood Uplifting, Promotes Mind/Body Balance.
