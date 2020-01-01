 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Potion CBD
Potion CBD

Experience the Experiment | New York's Favorite CBD Gummies

About Potion CBD

Potion is a New York-based, lifestyle, hemp & cannabis brand with an emphasis on interactive experiences. We’re a collective of young entrepreneurs, creatives, and advocates that are passionate about the hemp & cannabis space. We started Potion for people who are often stressed and anxious from their fast-paced lifestyles. We believe that our products serve as the the perfect complements to social experiences , which can ultimately be the catalyst to maximizing our creative potential. From sponsoring brand activations to hosting educational sessions, we’re here to clear the air on CBD while bringing our community together. As seen on Leafly, NowThisWeed, Munchies, Canal Street Market, and more.

