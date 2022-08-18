Potter’s Targeted Effects Tinctures take hemp wellness to the next level by creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect.



Our CBD Uplift Drops combine the highest quality full spectrum hemp CBD extract with select leading terpenes to lift the spirit, increase energy and provide all the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil.



All Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures:

Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect

Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect

Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients

Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols



Potter’s CBD Uplift Drops contain consistent, leading doses of:

CBD

Myrcene

Limonene

Alpha Pinene