About this product

Potter’s Targeted Effects Tinctures take hemp wellness to the next level by creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect.



All Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures:

-Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect

-Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect

-Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients

-Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols



Potter’s CBD Calm Drops contain consistent, leading doses of:

CBD

Beta Caryophyllene

Linalool

Limonene