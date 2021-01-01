Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Potter

Potter

Potter Targeted Effects CBD Calm Drops | Full Spectrum | 1000mg

Buy Here

About this product

Potter’s Targeted Effects Tinctures take hemp wellness to the next level by creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect.

All Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures:
-Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect
-Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect
-Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients
-Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols

Potter’s CBD Calm Drops contain consistent, leading doses of:
CBD
Beta Caryophyllene
Linalool
Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!