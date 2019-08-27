About this product
Potter’s Targeted Effects Tinctures take hemp wellness to the next level by creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect. Our CBD Uplift Drops combine the highest quality full spectrum hemp CBD extract with select leading terpenes to lift the spirit, increase energy and provide all the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil.
All Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures:
- Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols
- Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect
- Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect
- Consist of three simple, all natural ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic MCT (Coconut) Oil, Terpenes
Potter’s CBD Uplift Drops contain consistent, leading doses of:
- CBD
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Alpha Pinene
