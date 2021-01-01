About this product

Potter’s Select Spectrum products take hemp wellness to the next level by utilizing high ratios of minor cannabinoids along with creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect.



Our Select Spectrum Relief Drops combine the highest quality full spectrum hemp CBD extract with CBG isolate along with targeted relief terpenes to reduce inflammation and provide benefits above and beyond traditional full spectrum hemp oil.



All Potter Select Spectrum products:

- Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect

- Contain consistent ratios of leading cannabinoids and terpenes to create the intended effect

- Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients

- Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols



Potter’s Select Spectrum Relief Drops contain consistent, leading doses of:

CBD

CBG

Beta Caryophyllene

Linalool

Limonene