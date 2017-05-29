About this product

With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, white willow bark and blackberry leaf. Extra body for the seasoned smoker. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. Chamomile blossoms resemble that of a daisy flower. It has a pleasant, apple-like smell, and is widely used for its calming and soothing experience. Chamomile flowers are best known for the delicious aromatic herbal attributes. Blackberry is added for body and to complement a great taste. The 28-gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability. www.potzee.ca