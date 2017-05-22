ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hash Plant
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Hash Plant

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.1 440 reviews

Hash Plant

aka Hashplant

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 440 reviews

Hash Plant

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

Effects

Show all

328 people reported 2520 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 47%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 29%
Pain 46%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 34%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

440

write a review

Find Hash Plant nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hash Plant nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Hash Plant
First strain child
Eugene Cream
child
Second strain child
Valley Ghash
child

Products with Hash Plant

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hash Plant nearby.

Most popular in