About this product
PRS CBD Sublingual drops - 700mg
700mg of CBD Isolate made with high-quality MCT oil - unlike alcohol or hemp oil delivery systems (tinctures).
Dosing: One dropper = 20mg CBD isolate
35x20mg doses per bottle
Description
Our top-of-the-line CBD sublingual drops are a multipurpose oral drop application, not a tincture.
Our CBD drops are made with high quality MCT oil so they taste AMAZING and go down smooth without heartburn, acid reflux, or indigestion.
With 700mg of pure CBD Isolate and ZERO THC, our CBD drops work as an anti-inflammatory, skin-calming, muscle-relaxing-comforting, and tasty CBD drop formula. USA-grown hemp, THC-FREE, KOSHER, GMO-FREE, Vegan lab-tested, all-natural, pesticide-free.
How To Use
Place CBD Sublingual Drops into your mouth to allow for absorption into the bloodstream by capillaries in the cheek, gums, and under the tongue. Most people start with 5-10mg and increase as necessary from there.
Don't feel discouraged if you don't feel anything immediately; be patient and slowly increase your dose.
20mg has been shown to increase REM sleep greatly and has been a great starting point for insomnia/sleep issues. As always, speak with your doctor before using.
Cinnamon Drops - 700MG
About this brand
Power Rack Strength CBD
Power Rack Strength CBD was designed by world record holding powerlifter Brian Carroll to combine high quality ingredients and powerful dosages for maximum effectiveness. All of our products are THC free, made with 100% CBD isolate, eliminating the risk of failing a drug test or feeling high throughout your day. Whether you're looking for stress and anxiety relief, a better night's sleep, or a reduction in pain and inflammation, we have you covered.
