CRYO-FREEZE Roll-On - 1000mg1000mg of CBD Isolate with our soothing methol blendNot all CBD topicals and ointments are created equalDescription

Our top-of-the-line CBD roll-on is our most potent product to date. A multipurpose topical ointment with a roll-on applicator soothes muscle aches with our custom Menthol blend while our CBD isolate marinates your muscle pain away. With 1000mg of pure CBD Isolate and ZERO THC. Our CBD Isolate works as an anti-inflammatory, skin calming, and muscle relaxing-comforting topical application with a roll-on. This product is ideal for muscle aches post-workout or pre-workout to take the edge off your older body or to keep the pain ever from coming. USA grown hemp, THC-FREE, KOSHER, GMO-FREE, Vegan lab-tested, all-natural pesticide-free. What's In ItIsopropyl AlcoholMentholCarbomerTriethanolamine CamphorEthylhexylglycerin Ilex paraguariensis Melaleuca alternifolia Essential Oil( tea tree oil)Tocopheryl acetateOrganic Aloe veraOrganic ArnicaPhenoxyethanolHow To Use:

Roll onto affected areas and continue to apply as needed. Massage deeply into muscles or joints. For best results, combine with our Sublingual Drops.

