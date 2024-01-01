Heat Wave is our heating topical roll-on that includes 1000MG of CBD Isolate widely used for its pain-relieving properties.



Heat Wave contains a blend of active ingredients such as camphor, menthol, and clove oil. These ingredients work together to provide a warming sensation to help alleviate pain and discomfort.



Heat Wave is primarily used for relieving muscle aches, joint pain, headaches, as well as improving circulation, and stress relief.



How to Use: Roll onto the skin of the affected area. Massage gently until absorbed. Wash hands well directly after use to eliminate possibility of transfer to sensitive areas such as eyes.



**Caution** While it is safe for most people when used as directed, it is important to perform a patch test on a small area of skin before applying it more widely. Some individuals may be sensitive to the ingredients and may experience skin irritation or allergic reactions.



Overall, Heat Wave is a versatile and is a widely used product that can provide relief for a variety of minor aches and pains.



Ingredients: CBD (99.9% Crystalline)



Inactive Ingredients: MCT Oil, Bees Wax, Menthol, Champhor, Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Clove, Cinnamon



Disclaimer: CBD (99.9% Crystalline) This product has not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



*THC FREE*

