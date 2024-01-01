PRS CBD Heat Wave Roll-On -1000MG

by Power Rack Strength CBD
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Heat Wave is our heating topical roll-on that includes 1000MG of CBD Isolate widely used for its pain-relieving properties.&nbsp;

Heat Wave contains a blend of active ingredients such as camphor, menthol, and clove oil. These ingredients work together to provide a warming sensation to help alleviate pain and discomfort.

Heat Wave is primarily used for relieving muscle aches, joint pain, headaches, as well as improving circulation, and stress relief.

How to Use: Roll onto the skin of the affected area. Massage gently until absorbed.&nbsp; Wash hands well directly after use to eliminate possibility of transfer to sensitive areas such as eyes.

**Caution** While it is safe for most people when used as directed, it is important to perform a patch test on a small area of skin before applying it more widely. Some individuals may be sensitive to the ingredients and may experience skin irritation or allergic reactions.

Overall, Heat Wave is a versatile and is a widely used product that can provide relief for a variety of minor aches and pains.

Ingredients:&nbsp;CBD (99.9% Crystalline)

Inactive Ingredients: MCT Oil, Bees Wax, Menthol, Champhor, Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Clove, Cinnamon

Disclaimer: CBD (99.9% Crystalline) This product has not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.&nbsp;

*THC FREE*

About this strain

Created by Oregon Cannabis Authority, Heatwave is a cross between an original THC Bomb cut and an old school Chemdawg. Heatwave’s rich terpene profile reeks of spicy, musky earth with just a hint of diesel, and the stout plants offer up decent yields for their squat morphology. This hybrid’s effects tend to be relaxing without being overly sedating, making it a solid choice for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, restlessness, and anxiety. 

About this brand

Power Rack Strength CBD
Power Rack Strength CBD was designed by world record holding powerlifter Brian Carroll to combine high quality ingredients and powerful dosages for maximum effectiveness. All of our products are THC free, made with 100% CBD isolate, eliminating the risk of failing a drug test or feeling high throughout your day. Whether you're looking for stress and anxiety relief, a better night's sleep, or a reduction in pain and inflammation, we have you covered.
